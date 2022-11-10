Championship rivals of Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough FC and Rotherham United sack Leeds-born manager

Leeds-born Richardson has paid the price for a poor run of form which has seen the Latics fail to win in eight Championship games and drop down to 23rd in the table.

Richardson - who took the Latics to the League One title last term with Rotherham United taking the second automatic promotion slot - only signed a new three-year contract a few weeks ago, but recent results have seen the club hierarchy wield the axe.

The 42-year-old first arrived at Wigan back in 2017 as assistant to Paul Cook.

A Wigan statement read: "Last season, Richardson guided the club to the title on the final day of the season against Shrewsbury Town as Latics returned to the Championship in his first full season in charge.

"However, having looked at the recent run of form that is challenging the team’s status as a Championship club, the board have made the decision to make a change.

"The club would like to place on record it’s thanks to Leam for his efforts and dedication throughout his time at the football club, none more so than during the period of administration and his instinctive reaction that helped save the life of Charlie Wyke.

"A much-loved individual and someone who Latics fans will always hold in very high regard, Leam will always be welcomed back at the DW.

"We would like to wish both Leam and his family the very best for the future."