CHAMPIONSHIP strugglers Wigan Athletic have sacked Kolo Touré as the club’s first-team manager after just 58 days in charge.

The former Manchester City player has paid the price for a poor run of form with the Latics failing to win in nine games in league and cup under his watch, losing six.

The grim run included 4-1 defeats to Middlesbrough and Hull City over the Christmas and New Year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the decision, Latics chief executive Malachy Brannigan said: “As tough a decision as this was, the board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Kolo Toure, First Team Coach of Leicester City looks on during the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, the results on the field have not been as we would have liked and as tough a decision as this was, the board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season.

“We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included. Therefore, we will now work swiftly and effectively to ensure the right person is appointed as the next permanent manager of Wigan Athletic, with the immediate objective of remaining in the second tier for next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Barnsley striker Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal, who worked alongside Toure, have also left the club.

First-team matters will be taken on by the remaining coaching staff during this interim period, with the club to work 'quickly' to identify and appoint a replacement for Toure.