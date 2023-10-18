Championship side Huddersfield Town run the role over former Aston Villa striker
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are running the rule over former Aston Villa forward DJ Sturridge - who has made a quick-fire impression by netting a brace on Tuesday afternoon.
Sturridge, who turned 22 earlier this month, struck twice in the 3-3 draw for the Terriers B team in their Central League Cup group stage game with Bolton Wanderers.
Sturridge came up through the youth ranks at Villa Park but was released in the summer, without making a senior first-team appearance.
The striker did made a couple of appearances for the Midlanders in the Papa John's Trophy in 2021-22.
Young forward Hazeem Bakre, who netted a treble in the recent B team cup game with Rotherham United, also found the target for the Terriers against Bolton.