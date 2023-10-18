All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

Championship side Huddersfield Town run the role over former Aston Villa striker

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are running the rule over former Aston Villa forward DJ Sturridge - who has made a quick-fire impression by netting a brace on Tuesday afternoon.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST

Sturridge, who turned 22 earlier this month, struck twice in the 3-3 draw for the Terriers B team in their Central League Cup group stage game with Bolton Wanderers.

Sturridge came up through the youth ranks at Villa Park but was released in the summer, without making a senior first-team appearance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The striker did made a couple of appearances for the Midlanders in the Papa John's Trophy in 2021-22.

Young forward Hazeem Bakre, who netted a treble in the recent B team cup game with Rotherham United, also found the target for the Terriers against Bolton.

Related topics:Aston VillaBolton WanderersBoltonRotherham United