HULL CITY have announced their first senior departure of the summer window with experienced defender Tobias Figueiredo having joined Brazilian Serie A outfit Fortaleza EC for an undisclosed fee.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 19:02 BST

The out-of-favour centre-half, who last featured at first-team level on January 2 - dropping down the pecking order behind Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin and Jacob Greaves - was recently granted permission to leave City's pre-season training camp in Istanbul to travel to Brazil to finalise a move.

The former Sporting Lisbon stopper joined from Nottingham Forest on a two-year deal last summer - with the club having an option for a further year.

But Figueiredo made just 22 league appearances during his time in East Yorkshire, with the promising development of academy defender Andy Smith and the club's need to adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations also being part of the reasoning in allowing the Portuguese to move on.

Hull City's former Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figueiredo, who has left the Championship club and joined Brazilian side Fortaleza.Hull City's former Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figueiredo, who has left the Championship club and joined Brazilian side Fortaleza.
Several other first-team squad players are also likely to leave this summer as City seek to balance the books.

Three young players have previously left the club on loan to aid their development, with promising keeper Harvey Cartwright joining Grimsby Town for the 2023-24 campaign and midfielder Harry Wood linking up with City's sister club Shelbourne for the remainder of the 2023 season in Ireland.

Callum Jones also recently signed for League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers on a season-long loan.

