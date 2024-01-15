Championship strugglers Rotherham United lack match-winners, admits manager Leam Richardson
A low-key game was decided by a sublime free-kick on the stroke of half-time from Lewis Baker, a rare moment of poise on the day.
Richardson said: "We've got a lot of honesty and a good work ethic within that.
"But with the level that we're at, we need those moments of quality. We need those individual moments - like the one you've seen from Stoke - that can win you games.
"I wouldn't have anyone knock the lads' effort, endeavour, work ethic etcetera.
"It’s important you try to be really diligent in certain areas of the pitch, which I think we have been, and then you have to be expressive in certain areas. That comes down to the quality of player.
"One of my frustrations was that we got into some good areas for final-third entries and didn't make the most of them. I want us to be a bit more aggressive with our crosses, our shots, our actions.
"(But) You can see the size of the challenge. You can see the squad that Stoke bring here and the subs that they bring on.
"You know the level you are at in the Championship. You have to compete in certain areas.
"We have to be better than certain clubs. The attributes we have as staff, that's got to filter on to the pitch with the players."
Peter Kioso did not feature in the match-day squad despite being recalled from a loan spell at League One high-fliers Peterborough United earlier this month.
On his absence, Richardson, whose side visit Middlesbrough next weekend, said: "He’s been ill for three days."
The Millers are eight points adrift of fourth-from-bottom Huddersfield Town.