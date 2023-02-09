Wigan Athletic earned a 0-0 draw at promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers in new manager Shaun Maloney’s first game in charge – as the two sides closed out latest round of Championship action on Monday night.

It was another good weekend for Burnley, who extended their lead at the top of the division to seven points following their impressive 3-0 win at Norwich City. Second-placed Sheffield United drew at Rotherham United.

Middlesbrough continued their fine run of form under Michael Carrick as they secured a 3-0 home win over Blackpool to reduce the gap to the Blades to 10 points. Hull City moved within four points of the top six with a 1-0 win over Cardiff City while Huddersfield Town earned a home draw with QPR.

In a rearranged game, Huddersfield drew 2-2 at Blackpool on Tuesday night in a dramatic encounter between the relegation rivals. The hosts scored two late goals to claim a thoroughly unlikely point after playing the entire second period with 10 men following a brainless dismissal close to the interval for Blackpool captain Gary Madine, whose history with Terriers defender Tom Lees continued.

Matty Pearson scored for the Terriers on 36 minutes while Josh Koroma looked to have won it with a fine curling effort on 86 minutes. Josh Bowler and Thomas Vaclik scored the respective equalisers, with them coming on 82 and 90 minutes.

Following the latest action in the division, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come the end of the season. Take a look...

1 . 24th: Wigan Athletic Predicted points - 44

2 . 23rd: Huddersfield Town Predicted points - 46

3 . 22nd: Blackpool Predicted points - 46

4 . 21st: Cardiff City Predicted points - 47