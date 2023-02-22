Tom Bradshaw’s late equaliser rescued Millwall a point in a 1-1 home draw against Championship leaders Burnley in one of five second-tier fixtures on Tuesday night.

Bradshaw, who struck a hat-trick in Millwall’s win against Burnley’s title rivals Sheffield United on Saturday, fired an 85th-minute equaliser after Ashley Barnes had given the visitors a second-half lead. The Clarets are now unbeaten in their last 13 league matches and extended their lead at the top of the table to 12 points.

Millwall climbed one place up to fifth, above Luton and Watford on goal difference, to maintain their play-off challenge. Blackburn boosted their play-off hopes by making it back-to-back wins after beating Lancashire rivals Blackpool 1-0 at Ewood Park. Tyrhys Dolan scored the only goal to lift Rovers up to fourth as they stretched their unbeaten league run to six matches.

Sunderland’s play-off hopes were dealt a blow as they slipped to their first defeat in four, losing 2-1 at Rotherham. Oliver Rathbone gave the Millers a half-time lead and Shane Ferguson added a second before on-loan Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt scored his first goal for the Black Cats.

Marcelino Nunez’s first-half double set Norwich on their way to a 3-1 home win against Birmingham. Maxime Colin pulled one back for Blues early in the second half before Christos Tzolis struck the Canaries’ third in stoppage time. Swansea slipped to a fourth defeat in five matches, losing 3-1 at home to Stoke.

Morgan Whittaker gave Swansea an early lead before Josh Laurent struck twice to give Stoke an interval advantage. Lewis Baker added the Potters’ third in the closing moments. Following the fixtures, we have put together the best XI from Tuesday’s games using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look...

Viktor Johansson - 7.3 The Rotherham goalkeeper made four saves as the Millers recorded a big win to boost their survival hopes.

Dan McNamara - 7.4 The Millwall defender made five tackles as he helped his side earn a point against Burnley.

Dominic Hyam - 7.5 Helped Blackburn keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 win over Blackpool. Made 91 passes with a 90 per cent pass accuracy. Also won six aerial duels.

Jake Cooper - 7.2 The Millwall centre-back made some vital interventions in their draw with Burnley. He won five aerial duels as his side made it two games unbeaten against the Championship's top two