Cameron Archer scored twice as Middlesbrough came from behind to reduce the gap to second-placed Sheffield United to seven points with a 3-1 win at Bramall Lane.

The hosts hit the front after five minutes through Oli McBurnie but Chuba Akpom levelled before the interval as he shifted the ball onto his right foot before smashing across goal. Archer gave Boro the lead three minutes into the second half with a thunderous finish and wrapped up the points with a well-taken goal with around 16 minutes remaining.

It was a first defeat in 13 games in all competitions for Paul Heckingbottom’s side and left them trailing leaders Burnley by eight points, who needed a 95th-minute equaliser to draw 1-1 with Watford on Tuesday evening.

Boro moved four points clear of Luton Town, who had to settle for a 1-1 draw at 10-man Preston North End. At the other end of the table, Ashley Fletcher scored a second-half equaliser as relegation-threatened Wigan claimed a vital point in a 1-1 draw against Bristol City.

Huddersfield lost 3-0 at Stoke City to leave Neil Warnock with a big job on his hands as he takes over on Thursday.

Blackpool were beaten 2-1 at Swansea City to keep Huddersfield off the bottom of the table while Ben Brereton Diaz scored an 89th-minute equaliser as Blackburn drew 1-1 at West Brom to keep themselves one point ahead of the Baggies.

On Tuesday night, Hull City were beaten 3-1 by Norwich City as Rotherham United were beaten 2-1 at Reading after Lee Peltier’s opener was cancelled out by Andy Carroll before Tyrese Fornah claimed a 90th-minute winner.

Cardiff City bolstered their survival bid with a 2-0 win at Birmingham City as Coventry edged Millwall 1-0. Sunderland were 3-0 victors at QPR to move fifth. Following the latest round of Championship games, we have put together the best XI using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look...

1 . Anthony Patterson - 8.5 Saved a penalty from Ilias Chair when Sunderland were 1-0 up at QPR, which proved key as they went on to seal a 3-0 win. Made four claims to ease the pressure on his side. Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales

2 . Lee Peltier - 7.8 The veteran defender scored a rare goal as Rotherham lost 2-1 at Reading. Won three aerial duels and made three clearances. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3 . Phil Jagielka - 8.1 Scored the opener for Stoke as they beat Huddersfield 3-0. Also made six clearances and two tackles. Photo: Mike Egerton Photo Sales

4 . Luke McNally - 8.4 The Burnley loanee had a busy night for Coventry in their 1-0 win over Millwall. He won five aerial duels, made five tackles, three interceptions, three blocks and four clearances. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales