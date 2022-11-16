The Championship season has reached its first checkpoint as the division is put on hold for a month due to the World Cup in Qatar.

Second-tier sides played their final league games until December last weekend as Burnley sit top after 21 games while Sheffield United occupy the second automatic promotion spot.

Blackburn Rovers, Watford, Norwich City and Millwall occupy the top six places. It is incredibly tight in the race for the play-offs with three sides level on points with Millwall while only eight points separate sixth place and 22nd.

Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town occupy the relegation places while Hull City sit one point above the bottom three. Rotherham United are 16th while Middlesbrough won three of their last four games before the World Cup break to move up to 14th and four points off the top six.

The majority of Championship sides will return to action on the weekend beginning December 10, eight days after the conclusion of the World Cup group stages. Sunderland and Millwall return a week earlier on December 3.

With the season pausing for the tournament in the Middle East, we have put together the best XI from the Championship so far this season, using WhoScored ratings. Take a look...

1. Viktor Johansson - 7.1 The Rotherham United goalkeeper has made 87 saves in the Championship this season - and has the best save percentage in the division as 78.8 per cent of shots on target against the Millers have been kept out.

2. Ethan Laird - 6.8 The QPR right-back has averaged 1.8 tackles a game in the league this campaign. Also has one goal and two assists while he averages 0.8 key passes a game.

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic - 7.3 The central defender has been a revelation for Sheffield United this season. He averages two tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 2.7 clearances a game and also has four goals and two assists going forward.

4. Jordan Storey - 7.2 The Preston defender has two goals for his side this season while he has an average of 4.8 aerial duels won. He also makes 2.4 interceptions and 4.1 clearances on average.