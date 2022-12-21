With the Championship campaign at the halfway point for most clubs – we have put together the team of the season so far using ratings from WhoScored.com.

Sheffield United will sit in the second automatic promotion place on Christmas Day, three points behind league leaders Burnley. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have a five-point cushion to Blackburn Rovers in third, with the season at the halfway point.

Captain Billy Sharp says his side are eyeing the Championship title after securing back-to-back wins following the return of the second-tier action after a four-week break for the World Cup in Qatar.

"We are trying to close the gap on Burnley," he insisted after Sheffield United won 2-1 at Wigan Athletic on Monday night.

"They played before us, credit to them they got the three points, so tonight was important to chase them. That's what we want, promotion is the main aim but we want to win the league."

Middlesbrough have surged up the Championship table since Michael Carrick’s appointment but saw their momentum halted by a defeat at Burnley last weekend. There is work to do for Rotherham United and Hull City to push themselves away from relegation trouble.

Huddersfield Town will be bottom of the tree over Christmas as they face a big task in the second half of the campaign to pull themselves out of trouble. As the second half of the campaign gets underway on Boxing Day, here is who makes the cut in the team of the season so far using WhoScored ratings and in a 3-4-3 formation...

1. Viktor Johansson - 7.1 The Millers goalkeeper has made 94 saves in the Championship this season, 21 more than any other goalkeeper. Also has the highest save percentage in the division with 76.2 per cent. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Anel Ahmedhodzic - 7.3 Arguably one of the signings of the season, the centre-back has been a composed figure in the heart of the Sheffield United defence. Going forwad, he also has four goals and two assists. Photo: Isaac Parkin Photo Sales

3. Jordan Storey - 7.2 The defender, centre, has helped into seventh at the halfway stage - with the club only outside the top six on goals scored. He has claimed two goals this term. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. Taylor Harwood-Bellis - 7.1 The Burnley centre-back has been a solid presence in Vincent Kompany's side this term. He also has one goal and two assists to his name. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales