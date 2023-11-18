All Sections
Championship team of the season so far including Leeds United, Sunderland, Watford and Ipswich Town stars

Two Leeds United stars have earned places in the Championship team of the season so far.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Nov 2023, 09:15 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 09:16 GMT

The international break offers time for reflection on a pulsating first few months of the second tier season.

Desperation is already setting in near the foot of the table, while Leicester City and Ipswich Town are being given reasons to nervously look over their shoulders at the top.

Some clubs are of course faring better than others but the team of the season so far recognises individual brilliance.

The second tier has had its fair share of it this season, with a vast array of talents giving impressive auditions for futures at a higher level.

But who has made it into the Championship’s best XI with their exploits so far this term?

Here is the Championship team of the season so far in full, based on performance ratings issued on the official WhoScored website.

WhoScored rating: 6.9

1. GK: Vaclav Hladky (Ipswich Town)

WhoScored rating: 6.9 Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.3

2. RB: Perry Ng (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 7.3 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.2

3. CB: Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 7.2 Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.1

4. CB: Wesley Hoedt (Watford)

WhoScored rating: 7.1 Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

