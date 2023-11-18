Two Leeds United stars have earned places in the Championship team of the season so far.

The international break offers time for reflection on a pulsating first few months of the second tier season.

Desperation is already setting in near the foot of the table, while Leicester City and Ipswich Town are being given reasons to nervously look over their shoulders at the top.

Some clubs are of course faring better than others but the team of the season so far recognises individual brilliance.

The second tier has had its fair share of it this season, with a vast array of talents giving impressive auditions for futures at a higher level.

But who has made it into the Championship’s best XI with their exploits so far this term?