Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town enjoyed positive results on Saturday with both clubs featuring in the latest Championship team of the week.

On Saturday, Middlesbrough moved to within four points of Sheffield United with a 3-1 win over QPR as a second-half brace from the Championship’s top scorer Chuba Akpom proved decisive. Ilias Chair halved the deficit in the last minute before McGree secured the points for Boro in stoppage time.

Michael Carrick’s side made it five wins in a row to continue their promotion charge, but it was another miserable afternoon for Critchley, who has won just one of his 12 games in charge of the Hoops and was dismissed on Sunday evening.

Neil Warnock made a dream return to management as Huddersfield ended an eight-match winless run in all competitions by beating Birmingham 2-1.

Joseph Hungbo and Jaheim Headley scored their first goals for the Terriers either side of half-time to bring them from behind after Troy Deeney had given Birmingham an early lead.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United were beaten 3-2 at Millwall as Rotherham United lost 2-0 at home to Coventry City as Hull City played out a 0-0 draw with Preston North End.

Following the latest round of games, we have put together the best XI using ratings from WhoScored. 10 clubs are represented this week, take a look...

1 . Chris Maxwell - 8.4 The Blackpool goalkeeper made six saves as Blackpool picked up a vital 1-0 win over Stoke City. Defender Callum Connolly showed his appreciation with the celebrations at full-time. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2 . Curtis Nelson - 8 The Blackpool defender made 10 clearances and won eight aerial duels in a big win for his side at home to Stoke. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3 . Charlie Taylor - 8.4 The Burnley defender won six aerial duels, made five tackles and five clearances as his side continued their march back to the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Luton. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4 . Callum Connolly - 8.9 The Blackpool defender was at the thick of the action in his side's 1-0 win over Stoke. He made four tackles, five interceptions, six blocks and an incredible 15 clearances. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales