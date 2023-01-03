Burnley strengthened their position at the top of the Championship on Monday as a 2-1 win at Swansea made it six league victories in a row for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Ian Maatsen fired Burnley into a 2-0 lead with two fine goals in the space of 10 first-half minutes, and although Ollie Cooper pulled one back in the 27th minute, the Clarets hung on for three more points in their pursuit of promotion.

The win puts Burnley five points clear at the summit after second-placed Sheffield United needed a stoppage-time goal from John Egan to salvage a point from a 1-1 draw at QPR. The hosts led through a deflected strike from Ilias Chair in the 11th minute after the Blades got it wrong trying to play out from the back, but, as the home fans were starting their celebrations, Egan’s shot through a crowded area took a deflection to find the net.

Watford moved up to fourth as substitute Vakoun Bayo grabbed a late goal to defeat Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road. The Hornets put back-to-back defeats behind them as Bayo finished off a swift counter-attack with three minutes left against the managerless Canaries.

And Middlesbrough are only a point behind Watford in fifth place after securing a sixth win in seven, beating Birmingham 3-1 away from home. All the goals came in the second half, with Matt Crooks scoring two in three minutes before setting up another.

Crooks was unmarked to head in Jonny Howson’s cross in the 57th minute, and seconds later he pounced on a mistake from George Friend to add a second. Although Tahith Chong pulled one back, Crooks then played in Chuba Akpom to make sure of the points for Michael Carrick’s side.

West Brom moved to within a point of the play-off places as Daryl Dike’s 60th-minute goal was enough to beat Reading 1-0 and make it eight wins from their last nine. Albion fans continued their protests against controlling shareholder and chairman Guochuan Lai off the pitch, but will have been encouraged by events on it as Dike got his first home goal after a string of injuries.

Rock-bottom Wigan suffered a third 4-1 defeat in the space of seven days as Hull moved away from danger with victory at the DW Stadium. Hull led with 17 minutes gone through Jacob Greaves and should have added to their lead before substitute Nathan Broadhead levelled for Wigan just after the hour.

But after Hull regained the lead with 12 minutes left via a deflected strike from Oscar Estupian, Wigan imploded with Tyler Smith scoring twice late on. Ched Evans headed in a winner in the third minute of time added on as Preston snatched a 1-0 victory at Stoke in a game that had seen kick-off delayed due to traffic problems in the area.

Following the latest round of games, here’s who makes the best XI from Sunday’s and Monday’s games based on ratings by WhoScored. Take a look...

1. Viktor Johansson - 7.8 It was a tough festive period for the Millers as they ended it with a 3-0 loss to Millwall on New Year's Day. It could have been much worse without Johansson between the posts as he made nine saves. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

2. Darnell Furlong - 7.1 West Brom continued their launch up the league table with a 1-0 win over Reading on Monday. Furlong won three aerial duels, made two interceptions and two clearances in a narrow win. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Dominic Hyam - 8 Solid at the back for Blackburn in a 1-0 win over Cardiff with four aerial duels won, six tackles and eight clearances. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Liam Lindsay - 7.9 Made five clearances and won five aerial duels as Preston left it late to win 1-0 at Stoke. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales