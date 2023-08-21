Championship team of the week dominated by Norwich City but Leeds United stars also feature - gallery
There were some stellar performances in the Championship over the weekend.
Norwich City dominate this week’s WhoScored team of the week following their comfortable 3-1 win over Millwall.
There are also two places for Leeds United players, after their thin squad battled admirably against West Bromwich Albion to secure a 1-1 draw.
Ipswich Town have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign and there is also a Tractor Boy included.
Here is the latest team of the week in full.
1 / 3