A Middlesbrough player features after their impressive 3-1 win away at Swansea City

Middlesbrough closed the gap between them and the top two of the Championship after their 3-1 win over Swansea City away on Saturday. Michael Carrick’s side are flying high and he has been a hit since taking over at the Riverside Stadium from Chris Wilder last year.

Boro are now only four points behind 2nd place Sheffield United and the Blades lost to Luton Town last time out at Bramall Lane. Burnley remain top of the table and are well on course to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Here is a look at WhoScored’s team of the week from the weekend...

1 . Freddie Woodman, Preston Rating: 7.8 Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2 . Ki-Jana Hoever, Stoke Rating: 8.3 Photo Sales

3 . Harlee Dean, Birmingham Rating: 8.2 Photo Sales

4 . Kevin Long, Birmingham Rating: 8.7 Photo Sales