Championship team of the week dominated by Preston, Birmingham City and Luton Town as Middlesbrough man stars - gallery

A Middlesbrough player features after their impressive 3-1 win away at Swansea City

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
20 minutes ago

Middlesbrough closed the gap between them and the top two of the Championship after their 3-1 win over Swansea City away on Saturday. Michael Carrick’s side are flying high and he has been a hit since taking over at the Riverside Stadium from Chris Wilder last year.

Boro are now only four points behind 2nd place Sheffield United and the Blades lost to Luton Town last time out at Bramall Lane. Burnley remain top of the table and are well on course to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Here is a look at WhoScored’s team of the week from the weekend...

Rating: 7.8

1. Freddie Woodman, Preston

Rating: 7.8

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Rating: 8.3

2. Ki-Jana Hoever, Stoke

Rating: 8.3

Rating: 8.2

3. Harlee Dean, Birmingham

Rating: 8.2

Rating: 8.7

4. Kevin Long, Birmingham

Rating: 8.7

Middlesbrough