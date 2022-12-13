West Brom closed out the Championship’s full return to action on Monday evening with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland.

Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike struck in the second half to lift the Baggies out of the relegation zone after Amad Diallo’s first-half penalty had put the Black Cats in front. It was a successful return to league action for Middlesbrough and Sheffield United on Saturday as they beat Luton Town and Huddersfield Town respectively.

Hull City played out a 0-0 draw at Watford on Sunday afternoon as Rotherham United were beaten 3-1 by Bristol City. Preston North End picked up one of the results of the weekend as they won 4-1 at Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Burnley retained their place at the top of the table with a 3-0 victory over QPR at Loftus Road on Sunday afternoon. Following the latest round of action, we have put together the best XI from the latest round of games, using ratings from WhoScored.com.

Middlesbrough and the Blades are both represented with one player each, alongside men from Norwich City, Reading, Luton Town and Bristol City. Three players feature from Preston while two make the cut from league leaders Burnley.

Agree with the picks from this week?

1. Angus Gunn - 8.4 Norwich won 1-0 at Swansea thanks to Teemu Pukki's early goal but Gunn was in fine form at the other end as the hosts failed to score from seven shots on target. Photo: David Davies Photo Sales

2. Vitinho - 7.6 A strong defensive display with seven tackles and two clearances as Burnley won 3-0 at QPR. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3. Amadou Salif Mbengue - 8.4 Scored Reading's only goal in their home win over Coventry. Also had an impact at the other end with five tackles and five interceptions. Photo: Kieran Cleeves Photo Sales

4. Darragh Lenihan Made six tackles and produced five clearances as Middlesbrough continued their revival under Michael Carrick with a 2-1 home win over Luton. Photo: Owen Humphreys Photo Sales