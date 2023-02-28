Rotherham United’s 1-1 draw at Swansea City signalled the end of the latest round of Championship action as Burnley cemented their place at the top of the table with a dominant 4-0 victory over struggling Huddersfield Town.

An outrageous finish by Rotherham’s top scorer Chiedozie Ogbene earned the Millers another precious point in their battle for survival. Joel Piroe had opened the scoring in the first half, enabling the Millers to back up their 2-1 home win over Sunderland last week with another point.

On Saturday, Vincent Kompany’s impressive Clarets were 3-0 up at half-time with goals from Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill. Michael Obafemi’s strike in the second half meant a miserable trip back over the Pennines for Neil Warnock’s men.

Sheffield United, who had lost their last two league games, secured a much-needed 1-0 victory over Watford at Bramall Lane to stay in second place thanks to a Ryan Porteous own goal. Middlesbrough’s five-match winning run came to an end with a 2-0 defeat at West Brom. Two early first-half strikes from Daryl Dike were enough for Carlos Corberan’s play-off chasing side to secure the three points.

Gareth Ainsworth’s first game in charge of QPR ended in defeat, with Blackburn running out 3-1 winners at Loftus Road. Sam Gallagher put the visitors in front after 14 minutes, with QPR hitting back quickly through Tim Iroegbunam. Sammie Szmodics put Blackburn ahead in first-half stoppage time, with Gallagher making sure of the points in the second half.

Millwall remained firmly in the play-off hunt with a slender 1-0 victory at Stoke, thanks to Zian Flemming’s first-half strike. Blackpool remain at the foot of the league, losing 3-1 at Reading. Two goals against his former club from Tom Ince and an Andy Carroll penalty made it an easy afternoon for the home side, with Sonny Carey scoring a late consolation.

Birmingham’s losing run continued, with visitors Luton taking all three points thanks to Carlton Morris’ second-half goal. Bristol City also won 1-0, at home to Hull, thanks to Nahki Wells’ penalty after 70 minutes. Norwich saw off Cardiff 2-0 at Carrow Road, Gabriel Sara and Marquinhos with the goals.

Preston, on a run of four league games without a win, beat visitors Wigan 2-1. Wigan went ahead with a Greg Cunningham own goal, but a Daniel Johnson penalty in the second half and a Tom Cannon strike ensured a much-needed victory. In the early kick-off, Viktor Gyokeres marked his 100th Coventry appearance with the winning goal as the Sky Blues beat Sunderland 2-1 at the CBS Arena. The Sweden international met Matt Godden’s cross in the closing stages.

Gyokeres had earlier teed up Jamie Allen to set Coventry on their way before Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo grabbed a goal back for the visitors deep into stoppage time. Following the latest round of games, we have put together the best XI using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look..

1 . Wes Foderingham - 7.7 The Sheffield United goalkeeper made three saves as he kept a vital clean sheet in the Blades' win over Watford. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2 . Joe Rankin-Costello - 7.9 Provided an assist as Blackburn won 3-1 at QPR. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3 . Jack Robinson - 7.9 Won four aerial duels, made six tackles and eight clearances in an impressive defensive display for the Blades. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . Charlie Cresswell - 7.8 Made three tackles and six clearances alongside winning four aerial duels as he helped Millwall shut out Stoke City. Photo: Victoria Jones Photo Sales