Championship team of the week includes Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Burnley men - gallery

A look at who caught the eye in the Championship over the last round of fixtures

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

Huddersfield Town drew 2-2 at home to Blackburn Rovers last time out, whilst Rotherham United drew 0-0 away at Norwich City to boost their respective survival hopes. Hull City won 1-0 at home to promotion chasing Millwall thanks to midfielder Adama Traore’s winner in the second-half.

At the other end of the table, 2nd place Sheffield United lost against table toppers Burnley at Turf Moor and 3rd position Middlesbrough were held against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Here is a look at the Championship team of the week courtesy of statistics from WhoScored, with a few surprise inclusions in there...

Rating: 8.0

1. Tomas Vaclik, Huddersfield

Rating: 8.0

Rating: 7.9

2. Joe Rankin-Costello, Blackburn

Rating: 7.9

Rating: 8.0

3. Jordan Beyer, Burnley

Rating: 8.0 Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Rating: 8.1

4. Sean McLoughlin, Hull City

Rating: 8.1

