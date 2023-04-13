A look at who caught the eye in the Championship over the last round of fixtures

Huddersfield Town drew 2-2 at home to Blackburn Rovers last time out, whilst Rotherham United drew 0-0 away at Norwich City to boost their respective survival hopes. Hull City won 1-0 at home to promotion chasing Millwall thanks to midfielder Adama Traore’s winner in the second-half.

At the other end of the table, 2nd place Sheffield United lost against table toppers Burnley at Turf Moor and 3rd position Middlesbrough were held against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Here is a look at the Championship team of the week courtesy of statistics from WhoScored, with a few surprise inclusions in there...

1 . Tomas Vaclik, Huddersfield Rating: 8.0 Photo Sales

2 . Joe Rankin-Costello, Blackburn Rating: 7.9 Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Beyer, Burnley Rating: 8.0 Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . Sean McLoughlin, Hull City Rating: 8.1 Photo Sales