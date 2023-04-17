Championship team of the week includes Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Watford men - gallery
A look at who stood out in the Championship over the weekend as the end of the season draws nearer
Sheffield United took a step closer to promotion to the Premier League with their 4-1 home win over Cardiff City, whilst Middlesbrough thumped Norwich City 5-1. Rotherham United were beaten 2-0 at home by 3rd place Luton Town.
Huddersfield Town’s survival hopes have been dented by their 1-0 away loss at Swansea City and they are a point above the drop zone. Meanwhile, Hull City drew 0-0 away at Blackburn Rovers to continue their decent form under Liam Rosenior.
Here is a look at the Championship team of the week with statistics via WhoScored, with a few surprise inclusions in there...