A look at who stood out in the Championship over the weekend as the end of the season draws nearer

Sheffield United took a step closer to promotion to the Premier League with their 4-1 home win over Cardiff City, whilst Middlesbrough thumped Norwich City 5-1. Rotherham United were beaten 2-0 at home by 3rd place Luton Town.

Huddersfield Town’s survival hopes have been dented by their 1-0 away loss at Swansea City and they are a point above the drop zone. Meanwhile, Hull City drew 0-0 away at Blackburn Rovers to continue their decent form under Liam Rosenior.

Here is a look at the Championship team of the week with statistics via WhoScored, with a few surprise inclusions in there...

1 . Daniel Bachmann, Watford Rating: 8.3

2 . Ryan Andrews, Watford Rating: 7.5

3 . Jack Robinson, Sheffield United Rating: 8.3 Photo: Richard Sellers

4 . Jake Cooper, Millwall Rating: 7.9