All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago Royal College of Nursing warns of more strikes
2 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
8 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
10 minutes ago McDonald’s slashes price of menu favourites - but the offer ends soon
45 minutes ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
2 hours ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van

Championship team of the week includes Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Watford men - gallery

A look at who stood out in the Championship over the weekend as the end of the season draws nearer

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST

Sheffield United took a step closer to promotion to the Premier League with their 4-1 home win over Cardiff City, whilst Middlesbrough thumped Norwich City 5-1. Rotherham United were beaten 2-0 at home by 3rd place Luton Town.

Huddersfield Town’s survival hopes have been dented by their 1-0 away loss at Swansea City and they are a point above the drop zone. Meanwhile, Hull City drew 0-0 away at Blackburn Rovers to continue their decent form under Liam Rosenior.

Here is a look at the Championship team of the week with statistics via WhoScored, with a few surprise inclusions in there...

Rating: 8.3

1. Daniel Bachmann, Watford

Rating: 8.3

Photo Sales
Rating: 7.5

2. Ryan Andrews, Watford

Rating: 7.5

Photo Sales
Rating: 8.3

3. Jack Robinson, Sheffield United

Rating: 8.3 Photo: Richard Sellers

Photo Sales
Rating: 7.9

4. Jake Cooper, Millwall

Rating: 7.9

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3