Championship team of the week led by Leeds United attackers and Leicester City duo feature - gallery
There were some stellar displays in the Championship over the weekend.
Leeds United were not particularly solid defensively against Ipswich Town, but their attacking exploits have earned two of their forwards a place in the latest team of the week.
There are also places for two Leicester City players following the club’s win over Rotherham United, while a Norwich City duo have secured places after helping the Canaries sweep Huddersfield Town aside.
Here is the latest WhoScored Championship team of the week.
1 / 3