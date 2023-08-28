All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Championship team of the week led by Leeds United attackers and Leicester City duo feature - gallery

There were some stellar displays in the Championship over the weekend.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Aug 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 13:25 BST

Leeds United were not particularly solid defensively against Ipswich Town, but their attacking exploits have earned two of their forwards a place in the latest team of the week.

There are also places for two Leicester City players following the club’s win over Rotherham United, while a Norwich City duo have secured places after helping the Canaries sweep Huddersfield Town aside.

Here is the latest WhoScored Championship team of the week.

Here is the latest Championship team of the week.

1. Championship team of the week

Here is the latest Championship team of the week. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 8.1

2. GK: Angus Gunn (Norwich City)

WhoScored rating: 8.1 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.8

3. RB: Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City)

WhoScored rating: 7.8 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 8.7

4. CB: Andrew Hughes (Preston North End)

WhoScored rating: 8.7 Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page