Championship Team of the Week: Sheffield United, Barnsley and Middlesbrough representation in WhoScored's best 11

The team, which names 11 players and a manager, is powered by ratings from WhoScored and goes with a 3-1-4-2 formation.
1. GK - Daniel Bentley, Bristol City
The Bristol City stopper helped his side to a 2-1 win over QPR, conceding just once from 11 shots on target.
2. LCB - John Egan, Sheffield United
The Sheffield United defender scored twice in the Blades' 3-1 win at Hull City.
3. CB - Michał Helik, Barnsley
The defender hepled Barnsley keep a clean sheet in their 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers.
4. RCB - Gary Cahill, Bournemouth
The former Premier League defender helped send Bournemouth top of the Championship table as they won 1-0 at Cardiff City.
