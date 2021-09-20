TEAM OF THE WEEK: Four players from Yorkshire clubs were included in this week's Championship Team of the Week. Pictures: Getty Images.

Championship Team of the Week: Sheffield United, Barnsley and Middlesbrough representation in WhoScored's best 11

Four players from Yorkshire clubs were named in the Championship Team of the Week following the weekend's league action.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 20th September 2021, 11:45 am

Sheffield United's lunchtime win over Hull City saw two of their players make the best 11 from the Championship sides while Barnsley and Middlesbrough had one player each represented.

The team, which names 11 players and a manager, is powered by ratings from WhoScored and goes with a 3-1-4-2 formation.

1. GK - Daniel Bentley, Bristol City

The Bristol City stopper helped his side to a 2-1 win over QPR, conceding just once from 11 shots on target.

2. LCB - John Egan, Sheffield United

The Sheffield United defender scored twice in the Blades' 3-1 win at Hull City.

3. CB - Michał Helik, Barnsley

The defender hepled Barnsley keep a clean sheet in their 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

4. RCB - Gary Cahill, Bournemouth

The former Premier League defender helped send Bournemouth top of the Championship table as they won 1-0 at Cardiff City.

