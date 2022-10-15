Championship top-scorer Oscar Estupinan eager to repay the love from Hull City supporters

On Sunday the Tigers host Birmingham City, a club which has had a difficult relationship with its fanbase in recent years, needing to turn fortunes around.

Hull have lost six of their last seven matches but whilst standards have dropped on the field, Championship top-scorer Estupinan says not on the terraces.

"The fans are big for the city of Hull," says the Colombian, who joined in the summer. "I can see they live for the club.

FAN OF THE FANS: Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan (centre)

"From the first game I could see the fans backing us. They are always providing support regardless of our performances. We must give them back the love we've been receiving from them.

"The atmosphere is excellent and it's fabulous to score a goal at home and see the joy of the fans.

"It's an important game but the next game is always the most important game. Birmingham City are quite physical.

"We didn't win any points in the last game but playing at home we need to get back to winning ways. We need to get back to the form we showed previously and get our confidence back."

Hull might need Lewie Coyle at left-back with first-choice Callum Elder "touch and go" to be fit.

"Regan (Slater) is suspended (after five yellow cards)," said interim coach Andy Dawson. "Callum felt his hamstring and this game probably comes too soon.

"We'll see if he's all right. If not, we've got plenty of players to pick from. The squad is healthy and everybody is training really well.