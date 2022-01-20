Championship transfer rumours: Huddersfield Town could move for out of favour Swansea star, Blackburn Rovers in 'advanced talks' with former Barnsley winger

Sheffield United’s longest serving player has been linked with a move to Premier League side Burnley but the defender has a stipulation in his contract which could see him remain at Bramall Lane.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough and QPR are joined by Norwich City in showing interest for a promising Portsmouth starlet.

Huddersfield Town could move to bring a former loanee back to the club this month and Peterborough United’s chairman has revealed that a Premier League left-back snubbed a move to London Road this month.

Blackburn Rovers could finally move to land the signing of a Welsh international attacker from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen after months of being linked with the player while League One side Ipswich Town have agreed a deal to sign a Bristol City midfielder.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are being linked with a £5m bid to sign a Fulham ace in a deal which would be huge blow for Marco Silva’s side and Bolton Wanderers could swoop to land a player that Derby County have been showing interest in.

Finally, an Aston Villa prospect could be set for a January loan move to Stoke City after the Potters “won the race” ahead of several other second tier sides.

Here are Thursday’s EFL Championship rumours:

1. Bolton could swoop for Derby target Bolton Wanderers could capitalise on Derby County's problems by beating them to the signing of Tyrese Owen. The player was due to go on trial at Pride Park but it was cancelled (Football Insider)

2. Stoke win race to sign Philogene-Bidace on-loan Jaden Philogene-Bidace is set for a loan switch to Stoke City after the Championship side won the race to sign the Aston Villa's winger until the end of the season, beating competition from a number of other clubs (The Athletic)

3. Liverpool "showing interest" in Carvalho Liverpool are showing interest in signing £5 million rated Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho this month but Marco Silva has reportedly told the player to "keep his feet on the ground" (The Express)

4. Bristol City midfielder set for League One loan Ipswich Town are set to sign Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on-loan for the remainder of the season (Football Insider)