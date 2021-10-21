Hull City faced fellow promoted side Peterborough United for the first time since they were both in League One, however it was Posh that came out on top thanks to goals from Jack Taylor and Siriki Dembele.

Hull came out 3-1 winners in their final battle in the third tier back in March, but lost out in the reverse fixture at the KCOM Stadium.

The home loss is The Tigers’ second defeat since enjoying a surprise win over Middlesbrough earlier this month and Grant McCann’s side will be hoping to avoid making it three in a row as they travel south to take on Luton Town this weekend.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Stoke City join race for Welsh starlet Stoke City have joined Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Wreham defender Daniel Davies. The 16-year-old currently plays for the Welsh side's youth team. (Stoke Sentinel) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United express interest in Barcelona midfielder Sheffield United have once again shown interest in Barcelona's Alex Collado after failing to complete a loan move for the midfielder over the summer. However the Blades face competition from a host of European clubs including Club Brugge, Real Betis and FC Copenhagen. (The 72) Photo: Eric Alonso Photo Sales

4. Newcastle United target former Blades striker Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Sheffield United sold the forward to the Toffees for £1.5 million in 2016. (Telegraph) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales