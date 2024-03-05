Championship's 'best' players - including Leeds United, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Southampton stars

Leeds United, Hull City and Huddersfield Town stars feature among the strongest performers in the Championship this season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Mar 2024, 15:27 GMT

The second tier is stacked with talent and this season in particular has been a fascinating showcase of talent. From dominant defenders to electric attacking outlets, there is quality nearly everywhere you look.

Many of the most talented figures are battling it out near the top of the table, where a tense promotion race is emerging. Leicester City sit top of the tree, with Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leeds also in contention for automatic promotion.

However, there is also plenty of talent near the foot of the table. The battle for Championship survival is equally tense and star quality may prove decisive when it comes to the determining of fates.

According to WhoScored ratings, here are the Championship’s strongest performers this season.

WhoScored rating: 7.08

1. 17. Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town)

WhoScored rating: 7.08 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.09

2. 16. Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City)

WhoScored rating: 7.09 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.10

3. 15. Daniel James (Leeds United)

WhoScored rating: 7.10 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.13

4. 14. Adam Armstrong (Southampton)

WhoScored rating: 7.13 Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

