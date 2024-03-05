The second tier is stacked with talent and this season in particular has been a fascinating showcase of talent. From dominant defenders to electric attacking outlets, there is quality nearly everywhere you look.

Many of the most talented figures are battling it out near the top of the table, where a tense promotion race is emerging. Leicester City sit top of the tree, with Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leeds also in contention for automatic promotion.

However, there is also plenty of talent near the foot of the table. The battle for Championship survival is equally tense and star quality may prove decisive when it comes to the determining of fates.