Stuart has taken back the player-manager role she stepped back from to become Chris Hames's assistant now he has moved to Hull City. Gareth Davis has moved from the under-23s to assist her.

It comes at a crucial time for women's club football in this country as it looks to build on England's victory at the European Championship. City have their own moment they want to build on too, with Stuart citing last season's FA Women's National League Division One North home win over Leeds United - which she played in.

Bradford City player-manager Charlotte Sutart pictured with her assistant, Gareth Davis

“I have experience of similar roles in the division above and have spent some time away from Bradford City over the past few years as well, so hopefully I can help get us to where we need to be," said the 31-year-old defender, who started at Bradford when she was nine and has also captained the side.

“Myself and Gareth know what we want to do, have a great relationship with the players, and have a good understanding of the club and the culture.

“The game against Leeds last year, with the fans here, was an exciting experience for everyone, and we are looking to keep creating memories like that.

“Bradford is a great city and, with everything the women’s Euros have brought, the female game is absolutely buzzing. We want to be able to inspire the youth and this generation into playing football.”

Stuart first gave up the manager's role in 2018 for a year at Blackburn Rovers, where she helped out the coaching staff when out injured but quickly found herself coming back.

Women's chairman Qasim Akhtar said: "We have staged a thorough recruitment process and, when Charlotte and Gaz put their names forward, it really added to the strong calibre of candidates we already had.

“From the beginning, we were adamant on bringing someone in who fits the culture of the club and what we have built over the past few years. This was something these two really brought to the table."