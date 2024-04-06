Charlton Athletic 2 Barnsley 1: Alfie May at the double as Reds beaten on the road

Alfie May’s double for Charlton Athletic secured a 2-1 win over play-off hopefuls Barnsley at The Valley.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 6th Apr 2024, 18:14 BST

May broke the deadlock with a tremendous free-kick in the 20th minute to fire Charlton ahead.

Adam Phillips grabbed an equaliser for Barnsley eight minutes later from the penalty spot following a handball by Kayne Ramsay.

But, after a dreadful miss from inside the six-yard box by Devante Cole, the Addicks regained the lead in the 40th minute when May curled in a shot from the left corner of the box following a clever dummy by George Dobson.

Alfie May notched twice for Charlton Athletic against Barnsley. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesAlfie May notched twice for Charlton Athletic against Barnsley. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Chuks Aneke missed a 94th-minute penalty for Charlton after Liam Roberts fouled Tyreece Campbell, and Barnsley assistant coach Jon Stead was sent off for dissent a minute later.

Defeat left Barnsley with two wins from seven matches and Cole wihtout a goal in 12. But the Tykes still only need seven points from their last five games to guarantee a play-off spot.

The Addicks have now gone 11 games without defeat.

