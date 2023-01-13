Charlton Athletic add two new signings ahead of League One clash against Barnsley

Charlton Athletic have completed the signings of Macauley Bonne and Todd Kane ahead of their League One fixture against Barnsley on Saturday.

The pair are the first transfer deals completed since Dean Holden took over at the club. Full-back Kane has joined on loan from Coventry City until the end of the season, having made 186 appearances in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Bonne, who had a successful spell at the Valley between 2019 and 2020 before joining QPR, joins the club as a free agent. He spent last campaign on loan at Ipswich Town and arrives at Charlton after agreeing to terminate his contract at Loftus Road earlier this month.

Holden said: “I’ve spoken to Macauley in depth. Those couple of years he’s been away he’s not enjoyed it like he enjoyed it here. He absolutely loved playing for this football club.

Charlton's English manager Dean Holden gestures on the touchline during the English League Cup quarter final football match between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic, at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north-west England on January 10, 2023. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“He chases everything down, he’s a goalscorer, he’s got Championship experience and he scored goals at this level last season with Ipswich. He’s really hungry to pull that shirt on and do well for this football club and that for me tells me everything I need to know.”

Of Kane’s arrival, he added: “Todd has proven quality in that full-back/wing-back position and is a fantastic technician in terms of his use of the ball and set piece delivery.

