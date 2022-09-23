Charlton Athletic missing two players for League One trip to Barnsley

Forward Chuks Aneke is still expected to be sidelined with a calf injury that he picked up in pre-season.

Goalkeeper Joe Wollacott will not feature as he is on international duty with Ghana. Craig MacGillivray is set to make his first appearance of the season for the Addicks.

Ryan Inniss is available for selection ahead of their trip to Yorkshire. The centre-back could feature after serving a one-match ban against Fleetwood for picking up two yellow cards in the Addicks’ clash with Forest Green.

Mandela Egbo could also push for more minutes after making his Charlton debut in their draw against the Cod Army last weekend.

He was injured during the club’s pre-season preparations and has thanked the club’s medical staff for cutting short his injury time, as they took early precautions to stop the injury from worsening.

He said: “Initially I thought I’d be back out in a week but it stiffened up and we ended up having a scan which showed it was more serious.

“Getting myself in the brace and on crutches from the off – not weight-bearing – ended up being a very important medical decision from the medical staff, mainly Adam Coe. Although my pain threshold was high, he worked on the basis there could be something more there.

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner. Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images.

“They put me straight in the brace, just to be protective, and being in that for the two days before the scan would definitely have done a lot for that initial healing.”

Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins will miss out after he sustained a head injury against Cambridge last weekend. He is expected back at the start of October.

Fellow shot-stopper Jack Walton could be available to deputise between the sticks for the Tykes after recovering from a back injury.