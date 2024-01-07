Chelsea loanee's debut catches the eye in Huddersfield Town player ratings as familiar face scores well too up front
But Darren Moore’s side were far from disgraced in a performance of great heart and discipline.
Lee Nicholls – made a good tip-over from Sergio Gomez but would have been mentally prepared for more saves than he needed to make 6
Brodie Spencer – committed performance on his return from a loan at Motherwell 7
Rarmani Edmonds-Green – stood up well for a back-up centre-back playing at Eastlands 6
Tom Lees – unfortunate the second goal went through his legs 6
Michal Helik – his good interception ended up leading to Phil Foden's second goal 6
Ben Jackson – did himself justice at left-back 6
Jack Rudoni – unable to make his usual runs from deep but put in a good shift defensively 6
Alex Matos – outstanding debut bursting with energy where he showed good defensive commitment but a willingness to go on the front foot as well 8
Ben Wiles – struggled to make an impact 6
Josh Koroma – another who worked hard but had to sacrifice himself for the team 6
Sorba Thomas – his pace meant City could never switch off, whether at centre-forward for the first hour, or wide on the right for the final 30 minutes 7
Substitutes:
Bojan Radulovic (for Matos, 62) – debutant forced a good one-handed save from Stefan Ortega late on 6
Brahima Diarra (for Koroma, 81) – N/A
Tom Iorpenda (for Wiles, 88) – N/A
Not used: Bellagambi, Ayina, Edwards, Austerfield, Stone, Hudlin.
