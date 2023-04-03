Chelsea next manager odds: Highly-rated coach goes from Tottenham Hotspur to Chelsea favourite after sackings spree

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is the bookmaker's favourite to take over at Chelsea with three Premier League clubs currently looking for new managers.

Betfair have installed the German as 10/11 favourite to replace Graham Potter, who was sacked by Chelsea on Sunday – nine days after Nagelsmann was dismissed by Bayern Munich and swiftly replaced by Potter’s predecessor Thomas Tuchel.

Nagelsmann had also been the favourite to succeed Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur, but former Chelsea youth coach Brendan Rodgers is now the front-runner for the Spurs job with a number of bookmakers after he was sacked by Leicester City on Sunday.

Betfair have Nagelsmann and Rodgers level-pegging at 43/5.

FAVOURITE: Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann

Rodgers is 12/1 with Betfair to be the next Chelsea boss.

Manager Odds Julian Nagelsmann 10/11 Mauricio Pochettino 7/2 Zinedine Zidane 6/1 Pep Guardiola 17/2 Oliver Glasner 10/1 Ruben Amorim 10/1 Luis Enrique 11/1 Diego Simeone 12/1 Brendan Rodgers 12/1 Thomas Frank 12/1 Jose Mourinho 14/1

Former RB Leipzig coach Nagelsmann led Bayern to the quarter-finals of this season's European Cup with a 100 per cent record. Chelsea are also in the last eight, where they face Real Madrid.

Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is Betfair's 7/2 second-favourite to take over at Stamford Bridge, with Zinedine Zidane next in the running at 6/1.

A third spell Jose Mourinho in charge of Chelsea is rated at 14/1.