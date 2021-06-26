Chelsea rookie excited with Huddersfield Town challenge

Town’s Stamford Bridge connection has reaped dividends in previous seasons – and the club are confident that they have landed another strong talent in the shape of the highly-regarded youth international defender.

The 18-year-old arrives after recently signing a long-term contract with the Champions League holders, who have previously allowed Izzy Brown and Kasey Palmer – who played key parts in the Terriers’ 2016-17 promotion campaign – and Trevoh Chalobah to head out to the John Smith’s Stadium on loan.

Town were keen to bring Colwill to the club in time for the start of pre-season to enable him to assimilate fully ahead into the first-team squad in time for the big kick-off on August 7.

The left-sided player, capped by England at Under-17 level, has made rapid progression through the Chelsea ranks in recent times and played in the Blues’ three Papa John’s Trophy games against EFL opposition last term.

Colwill, who has become Town’s sixth summer capture, said: “It is going to be a big step up for me from playing (under) 23’s football and coming to a great club with big expectations, I have to step up and show everyone what I am made of.

“It is going to be a big challenge, I know that. But I am ready to take it on and prove to everyone that I am going to be a good player as I am now. It is as simple as that.

“It (the Trophy games) was a lot different to Under-23s football.

“It is a lot more physical and you have to be switched on all the time to communicate and that is going to be exactly the same (in the Championship).

“It had me thinking I am ready for the step-up and I was excited for it. Now I have got it, I better take it with two hands.”

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby added: “It is fantastic that we’ve been able to take the opportunity to bring a player as talented as Levi to the club.

“We’ve said that Premier League loans often tend to happen later in a transfer window, as parent clubs understandably want to keep their best youngsters in-house during pre-season.

“Chelsea have shown real faith in us by making an early decision to send Levi here to continue his development, which is testament to the hard work our team has put in to showcase our plans for him.