Former Hull City defender Todd Kane has been snapped up by League Two promotion hopefuls Stockport County.
The 30-year-old spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Hull from Chelsea, racking up 43 appearances and scoring once for the Tigers. It proved to be his final loan spell away from Chelsea before he joined Queens Park Rangers on a permanent basis.

A stint with Coventry City followed his time at QPR before his career took a surprise turn. He joined Manchester 62 of the Gibraltar Football League earlier on in the campaign but has now sealed a return to English football.

Kane has joined on a short-term deal that runs until the end of the current season.

Todd Kane's final loan spell away from Chelsea was at Hull City. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty ImagesTodd Kane's final loan spell away from Chelsea was at Hull City. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Stockport’s director of football Simon Wilson said: “Todd joins us for this important final run of games to support the first-team group with his experience and quality.

"After losing Macca, Kyle, Akil and even more recently Will Collar, Todd helps strengthen our right-back/wing-back position. He has shown a real desire to be at the club and help us, and I’m sure he can.”

Although his career took a surprise turn last year, Kane is arguably a coup for the Hatters. He has amassed nearly 200 Championship appearances, representing the likes of Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers in the second tier.

Stockport currently sit third in the League Two table, occupying the final automatic promotion slot. Kane was unveiled alongside young forward Ben Knight, who has joined the club on loan from Manchester City.

