Cheltenham v Barnsley FC: Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad on head coach Michael Duff's future

BOTH sets of rival supporters will be grateful for the impact of Michael Duff at their respective clubs and with good reason on Saturday afternoon.

The Barnsley head coach's sterling work at Cheltenham Town precedes him and he will always be considered as a legend in that part of the West Country, even if the bonhomie will be put to one side for 90 minutes during his first return to Whaddon Road after leaving last summer.

Just as Cheltenham followers had long-standing concerns that some bigger club would call for Duff one day, so their Reds counterparts are starting to have those same fears already.

In a season which had the makings of a transitional one at its outset as Barnsley realigned after a disastrous relegation campaign, Duff has exceeded expectations in thoroughly uplifting fashion.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Ensconced in the top-six, the Oakwell outfit are there on merit with Duff's work likely to have not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Reds chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad said: "I wouldn't say I am worried and it is part of my job to always have a contingency plan. Duff came for a reason and has done a great job along with everyone else around him in the staff and with the players. Our plan and vision is that he stays and it's the reason he signed a long-term deal."

On-pitch results have been undoubtedly impressive, but it is perhaps the way in which Duff has reconstructed Barnsley's playing identity and togetherness in the aftermath of a corrosive and divisive 2021-22 which is even more eye-catching.

El-Ahmad continued: "I think that's where we have clicked the most. I remember our last dinner in Manchester and we spoke about winning culture and values and things we wanted to not grow on the field, but the person and player.

"I am proud that connection is there and the work Michael has done. But it is very important to understand there's 20 other people involved in the success and I know Michael always backs them up as well.

"I got the one I wanted. We are happy. But it is important not to forget the whole team behind Michael who support him."

