The first round is big, but it’s the third round that’s the big prize that the dozens of non-league teams playing in this weekend’s FA Cup are chasing.

York City are no different. A tricky away trip to Chester City who might be a division below but are effectively only 11 places adrift of the Minstermen, represents a tricky assignment for Neal Ardley’s side, given their disappointing start to the season.

Yet the FA Cup offers a distraction, a chance to fill the coffers, and for players like Paddy McLaughlin the opportunity to create lasting memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 32, the Northern Ireland-born midfielder, pictured, accepts he might not get many more chances.

Paddy McLaughlin of York playing in last season's FA Trophy Semi Final against Bromley (Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“For me personally a run to the third round would be absolutely incredible because I might not have too many years left of progressing that far,” he admitted. “I’m not getting ahead of myself be any stretch of the imagination and hopefully we take the next step on Saturday.

“But the FA Cup is massive. First round you can sometimes take a wee bit for granted, and you probably only realise that when you’re older. You probably think there’ll be plenty of times to get to the first round, but we’ve not been to this stage for a few years."

McLaughlin - an FA Trophy winner and twice promoted during two spells with York - has played in the third round once before, and although it wasn’t the glamour tie players and fans dream of, it is still one of the games he recounts with pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was 10 years ago playing for Grimsby. Of all the glamour ties in the draw we actually got, with the greatest of respect, Huddersfield Town at Blundell Park, but it was still the FA Cup third round and a special day,” he recalled.

Now at York City, Paddy McLaughlin played in the FA Cup third round with Grimsby Town (Picture: Nigel Roddis Getty Images)

“You kind of have to pinch yourself - FA Cup third round, you grow up watching that as a kid.

“Grimsby were the better team that day, we found ourselves 2-1 up with 10 minutes to go. They were a Championship side at the time, they freshened a few legs when we were getting tired and they managed to get two goals to see us off.