Chiedozie Ogbene on his Rotherham United future and his message to supporters

Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene, pictured in action against Oxford United on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Republic of Ireland international has enjoyed a stellar campaign with his form having attracted interest from the Championship.

Ogbene is out of contract in the summer, but the Millers have an option to extend his deal by another year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If that is triggered - which is highly likely - the 24-year-old will serve out his time at Rotherham, who will secure automatic promotion to the second tier if they win at Gillingham on Saturday - or even draw or lose if the result goes their way between Plymouth Argyle and MK Dons.

Ogbene said: "I will still be a Millers player if we go up as I will still have one year left. I will serve my time.

"We don't know what's ahead. I just want to gain promotion for myself and the club as gaining promotion is not something many players have on their CV.

"I don't know what the future holds. As long as I am a Millers player I will give my all.

"I love these players and the team and coaches. I don't want to go too much into it, but right now I am a Millers player and I am going to enjoy every moment until the end.