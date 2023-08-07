All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Chloe Kelly penalty sends England into Women's World Cup quarter-final with win over Nigeria

Substitute Chloe Kelly added another memorable moment to her Lionesses CV when her spot-kick secured 10-woman England a place in the World Cup quarter-finals after a dramatic shoot-out with Nigeria in Brisbane.
By Rachel Steinberg, PA
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:52 BST

It was not all elation for England, however, after Lauren James was shown a straight red card following a VAR review late in the second half that could see her banned for the remainder of this tournament.

Midfielder Keira Walsh returned for the first time since she was caried off the pitch on a stretcher in England’s 1-0 group stage victory against Denmark, and played 120 minutes of a dramatic contest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

England were not at their best, but dug deep to ensure the match finished goalless after extra time, with Euro 2022 hero Kelly firing in the decisive penalty in a 4-2 shoot-out success.

Nigeria manager Randy Waldrum also made just one change from his world number 40-ranked side’s final group stage match, swapping five-time African women’s footballer of the year Asisat Oshoala for Ifeoma Onumonu.

With four top-10 sides already eliminated, including double defending champions and world number one the United States, the Lionesses were looking to avoid becoming the next heavyweights sent packing.

Related topics:EnglandVAR