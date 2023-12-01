THE WORD that Chris Maxwell uses to describe his Huddersfield Town team-mates is even more telling now than it was when he first mentioned it upon his arrival in high summer.

As he did in the close season, the Terriers’ goalkeeper referenced the word ‘unselfish’ in the aftermath of the relieving – and deserved – victory at Sunderland, which ended a five-match winless streak and secured just a second league success in 11 matches under Darren Moore.

It represented the first time that Moore has picked up three points on his travels since being appointed as Town chief and it has arrived at the timeliest of junctures.

Town’s defensive resolution displayed in recent games was tested to the full, with their backline refusing to be moved after taking the lead for the second time at the Stadium of Light when Delano Burgzorg put the visitors’ 2-1 ahead midway through the second half.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Huddersfield goalkeeper Chris Maxwell celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Huddersfield Town at Stadium of Light on November 29, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Maxwell, deputising for a second successive game for Lee Nicholls, did his bit by making some key saves.

Across the team, contributions arrived, not just from Maxwell (pictured) or goalscorers Burgzorg or Michal Helik either.

Sorba Thomas worked like a trojan, while captain Jonathan Hogg led by example – there were selfless contributions from a Town squad who have been hit badly by injuries of late.

When teams are looking over their shoulders at the wrong end of the table, it is heartening and reassuring.

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Chris Maxwell celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship match at Sunderland and Huddersfield Town at Stadium of Light.

Maxwell, who also stayed strong on his league debut for the club in the morale-boosting comeback draw with high-flying Southampton last weekend, commented: “I said in my first interview that we have a group of players who are very unselfish.

"The manager, when he came in, said that straightaway – and that we have a very honest group of players.

"We have a goalkeeping department here and a good group and push each other every day and want each other to do well and do better.

"We (Town’s squad) are not young lads any more and are experienced players and as you get older, you start to understand that it’s not about individuals, but about the team.

"This was coming. We’ve played really well over the past three or four games, defensively.

"We have exploited weaknesses in teams quite well. We got a couple of goals (at Sunderland), one from a set-piece and a great finish from Del.

"But that performance sums us up and shows the mentality in the dressing room and the individuals.

"There were some fantastic blocks and outstanding performances and it wasn’t just the back five, but right across the boards. There were players doubling up all over the pitch.”

Whether Maxwell's performance has done enough to maintain his place in the side at Swansea City on Saturday – should Nicholls be back in contention – he is unsure, but his thoughts on the subject are rather refreshing.

He added: "It’s not my decision to make, really. Being completely honest, if we win on Saturday, it doesn’t matter.