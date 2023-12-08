THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, our panel of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall discuss the change in the dugout at Sheffield United, with Chris Wilder returning to replace the axed Paul Heckingbottom, whose time at Bramall Lane, they say, should be remembered findly after getting the club back into the Premier League.

They also cast an eye in the direction of the Championship clash bettween Leeds United and Middlesbrough and what both managers can take from a game that saw Leeds emerge as 3-2 winners, keeping up the pressure on the top two, with Boro still hovering just outside the play-off places.

There is also time to look at the battle to beat the drop, with managerless Rotherham United battling it out with Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town who, despite improved performances and results, can’t seem to pull themselves clear of trouble.

Lastly, the pair pick their respective player and team of the week.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.