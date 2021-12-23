Utilita Energy Stadium, home of Bradford City AFC.

The Bantams' League Two trip to Walsall on Wednesday, December 29 has been postponed, due to positive Covid cases within City's playing squad.

It follows on from the calling off of the club's Boxing Day home fixture with Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town earlier this week.

City's previous game at Carlisle United on December 18 was also postponed because of Covid issues.

The fresh Walsall postponement means that City will now not be in action until the New Year, with the club's first scheduled game of 2022 arriving on January 1 when Barrow are due to visit the Utilita Energy Stadium.

Bradford last took the field on December 11 in the home game against Sutton United and the three postponements which have followed that match will mean that Derek Adams's side will be inactive for three weeks before they play again - resuming their Covid issues clear up in time for the encounter with the Bluebirds on New Year's Day..

A City statement read: "Despite best efforts from the Bantams to ensure the (Walsall) fixture could be played, positive results recorded - and subsequent self-isolation periods - have meant a number of City’s players remain ruled out.

"The EFL acknowledged the club’s request to postpone the fixture, with the welfare of players returning from the sidelines in the immediate build-up to the game the primary concern.