It is not even Christmas and Bradford City have already agreed their first signing of the January sales, in the shape of Ciaran Kelly.

The 6ft 3ins Irish left-sided centre-back has agreed a contract until the summer of 2025.

He is a free agent after his deal with Bohemians expired at the end of the Irish season.

Kelly sees himself as a ball-playing defender who has come to England to challenge himself.

“I am a defender who likes to play out from the back, but am not afraid of putting in a hard challenge when I need to as well," he commented.

“I have been in Ireland for a number of years now, and had success at the clubs I have been at. I have played in finals and big games in Europe, but have come here to stamp my authority on the English leagues and be a part of something special.

“I always want to challenge myself, and see this as the next step up in my career. Hopefully, I can achieve great things here.

“I have been to a few games already and witnessed the atmosphere at a big game. The supporters are right behind the club, and looking around at the stadium fills me with excitement. I cannot wait to kick on, get on the pitch and hopefully do the fans proud.”

The 24-year-old played Europa League football for the Dublin side as well as 34 out of 36 of this year's league games, having previously had spells at St Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda United, before moving to Bohs in 2020.

