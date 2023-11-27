Ciaran Kelly revelling in new Bradford City boss Graham Alexander's work ethic

Ciaran Kelly says Bradford City are having to adapt on the fly to a third managerial voice in less than two months, but are starting to thrive under new manager Graham Alexander.

The Bantams got their first win under the new man on Saturday, the 1-0 victory over Accrington Stanley coming in Alexander’s third League Two game in charge.

Kelly had drifted out of the team under Mark Hughes but has been part of the catalyst this week after coming on as a half-time substitute at Notts County when City were 4-0 down.

Since he came on to make it a back three, Bradford have outscored their opponents 8-1 in five halves of football, with Kelly even setting up Tyler Smith’s winner against Accrington Stanley.

Ciaran Kelly of Bradford City helped keep a clean sheet and made the winning goal against Accrington Stanley (PIcture: George Wood/Getty Images)

"I’ve had that spell out, but if I’ve been waiting for my chance and hopefully I’ve taken that today,” said the 25-year-old Irishman.

"We have a massive squad and great players, we’re all pushing each other and thankfully I got my chance."

Kelly is one of the players to have revelled in Alexander’s work ethic. “It’s only been a few weeks, he’s still finding his feet, but we’re doing a lot of running and training’s been tough,” said Kelly, who said players have had to adapt to having three different voices with Alexander following Mark Hughes and Kevin McDonald.

"It’s tough because they all have their own tactics and what they want to do but at the end of the day you’re a football player and you need to do what they want. Hopefully we’re doing that now and it’s really starting to click with the new gaffer.