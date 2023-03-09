Clean sheets could tip the scales in Bradford City's favour in tight League Two promotion battle

IN A tight-looking race for two out of three automatic promotion slots in League Two, clean sheets could yet tip the balance for someone, come the close of play on May 8.

Only two sides have registered more than Bradford City's tally of 15, while their goals against total is the joint-second best.

During their seven games together as a central defensive partnership, Matty Platt and Sam Stubbs have contributed to five shut-outs with a fourth in succession arriving in the 0-0 draw at Walsall on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It augurs well for the pair and fifth-placed City.

Bradford City's Matty Platt (centre) and Andy Cook, pictured in last month's home game against Tranmere Rovers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Platt said: "We have not conceded many of late and for a centre-half, that's massive. I said earlier on in the season that clean sheets are going to be huge for us, especially on nights where you are not at your best and it keeps that points tally ticking along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stubbsy has come in and done really well. He's had that experience of going up last year with Exeter and that's invaluable. Forming that partnership has been great and we have just got to carry it on."

Emmanuel Osadebe was not involved at Walsall, with the club sensibly not taking undue risks after the winger - recently back after a horror double leg break on the opening day of 2022-23 - feeling a bit of discomfort from the weekend game.