Clumsy Barnsley FC pay the penalty for second time in a week with late concession at Lincoln City

Barnsley manager Neill Collins felt his side’s performance was worthy of a win and that they were hard done by conceding a late equaliser against Lincoln City.

Barry Cotter and John McAtee both scored in the second half to cancel out Danny Mandroiu’s penalty early on, but Eyoma struck in the 88th minute – his first goal of the season – when a corner caused mayhem in the Barnsley area.

It ensured new Imps boss Skubala avoided defeat in his first home game in charge, having won one and lost one on the road since being appointed earlier this month.

But Collins was left to rue what might have been at the end of a week in which they were kicked out of the FA Cup for having fielded an ineligible player in the first-round replay at Horsham.

Barnsley manager Neill Collins (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Collins said: “I think we should be celebrating three points based on our performance.

“To give away a penalty after a really strong start was disappointing, but then after that I thought we controlled the majority of the game.

“It really came to a crescendo when we got the equaliser and then we went ahead.

“So to lose a goal off a set piece is very disappointing, especially when the set piece should never have been in the first place.

“Their player’s headed the ball over the bar and the referee’s decided to give them a corner. We need to be better in those moments, but it’s hard to be too critical of our players.”

Captain Jordan Williams’ clumsy challenge on Jack Burroughs gave Mandroiu the opportunity to open the scoring from the penalty spot and Collins would like to see those sort of errors avoided.

“I think the performance was good – it’s just trying to iron out a couple of the details,” he added.

“If we can stop giving penalties away, it’d be a good start.”

Lincoln City: Jensen, Mitchell, Jackson, Eyoma, Sorensen (Duffy 74), Smith (Bishop 64), Erhahon, Burroughs, Adelakun (Shodipo 77), Makama (Vale 64), Mandroiu. Unused substitutes: Okewoye, Brown, Wright.

Barnsley: Killip, Williams, de Gevigney, McCart, Cotter (Lopata 86), Kane, Connell (Russell 87), Styles (Cosgrove 66), Cadden, McAtee (Phillips 79), Cole. Unused substitutes: Jalo, Dodgson, Flavell.