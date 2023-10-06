Cohen Bramall adds to Rotherham United's injury concerns ahead of historic Championship trip to Southampton
Bramall, impressive in Wednesday’s night’s 2-1 home reverse to Bristol City, came off late on with a knee complaint.
The left-back hurt his knee in the Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town last month, but has managed to soldier on since.
But he pulled up against the Robins, with manager Matt Taylor sweating over the fitness of the player.
The Millers chief, whose side have lost seven of their last nine fixtures in all competitions, is already without three central defenders in Tyler Blackett, Cameron Humphreys and Sean Morrison for the trip to the Saints.
It is the club’s first ever appointment at St Mary’s and you have to go back to March 1966 for the Millers’ last game in Southampton.
They face a Saints side who are showing signs of getting their act together after a tough start to the campaign. They have won back-to-back fixtures against Stoke and Leeds, which were preceded by four successive league defeats.
On Bramall, Taylor said: "It might be a hangover issue after Huddersfield Town. It was a collision rather than a muscular problem. It remains to be seen if he will be fit."
Grant Hall made his first-team return on Wednesday from the bench, but he is yet to start a game this season, while Taylor is also mindful of the workload of veteran defender Lee Peltier – who only made his comeback from injury from the bench last weekend and came off after just over an hour in midweek.