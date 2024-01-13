Tom Hopper secured a point for Colchester United as they drew 1-1 with Bradford City in Danny Cowley’s first home game in charge of the League Two team.

Bradford went close on the half hour when Andy Cook’s diving header flew over the bar, from Harry Chapman’s fine cross.

Cook’s downward header at the far post from Richie Smallwood’s deep cross then dropped just wide of the target for the visitors.

Andy Cook opened the scoring for Bradford City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

However, Bradford took a 35th-minute lead when Cook lashed home a first-time shot with his right foot off the far post, after Ash Taylor’s ball into the area had been helped towards him by Bobby Pointon.

Harry Chapman almost made it 2-0 just after half-time when his shot landed on the roof of the net but Colchester levelled in the 59th minute when Hopper controlled Tom Dallison’s pass before lashing a superb shot past Sam Walker and inside the far post.