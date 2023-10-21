Substitute Sam Folarin scored one and made another as Harrogate Town came from behind to win 2-1 at struggling Colchester United.

The hosts started well and Noah Chilvers’ first-time shot flashed just wide early on.

Colchester went close again when Chay Cooper’s effort was parried away by Mark Oxley for a corner, seconds after the youngster had been denied by the Harrogate goalkeeper’s diving save.

Oxley pushed Bradley Ihionvien’s header over the bar early in the second half before Colchester took a 62nd-minute lead when Cooper curled a delightful strike into the top corner from the edge of the area after being picked out by Cameron McGeehan.

Sam Folarin scored the winner for Harrogate Town. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

But Harrogate needed less than three minutes to equalise, with Matt Daly finishing clinically from close range following Folarin’s pass.