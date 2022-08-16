Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Bradford City side produced a dismal bank holiday performance in losing 3-0 at Colchester and while not too many of the personnel who took the field that day will stride out at the home of the U’s tonight, the Bantams chief still has painful memories.

They are ones that he would like to have erased by the final whistle this evening, for sure.

He said: “It’s a new group and not many of those involved that day are around. But I’m still here and remember it. It’s a case of making sure we put that right.

On the move: Bradford's Kian Scales has joined neighbours Farsley Celtic on loan. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“It wasn’t a great day, I have to say and the poorest performance that we produced when I first came in. We need to address that. It is not going to be easy as they will make it difficult for us, but we have just got to keep doing the things that we know can affect opposition teams.

“When we do them well and correctly, it affects the opposition. It is about banging the drum about what we do well.”

City have started the season in solid if not spectacular fashion yet, but given the fact that it is essentially a new-look team, Hughes is happy enough.

He added: “It is a totally new team given the personnel changes we have had. At the weekend, only two or three of the players who were here last year were in the first 11, so it’s a big chance.

No thanks: Bradford manager Mark Hughes doesn't want a repeat of the dismal loss at Colchester on Easter Monday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“At times, we have not been as fluid as we can be. But given that the group has only just come together, we have done okay.”

Kian Harratt returns from suspension tonight. Meanwhile, Kian Scales has joined Farsley Celtic on an initial one-month loan.

Last six games: Colchester DWLDWL; Bradford WWDLWW.

Referee: C Brook (Sussex).