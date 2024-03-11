Colchester United v Doncaster Rovers: Rovers reserves offer hope if quartet fail to pull through as expected

Colchester United v Doncaster RoversDoncaster Rovers expect to have a quartet of players who went off injured at the weekend available at Colchester United on Tuesday but if not, Cliff Byrne says they have plenty of players pushing to get into the side.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 11th Mar 2024, 17:35 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 17:40 GMT

After a difficult first half of the season, Rovers have found a good rhythm at present with only one defeat since January.

As is often the case when teams are on that sort of run, the injury list shortens and competition for places rises. Assistant manager Byrne is certainly seeing that.

It is why he will not be overly concerned if his optimism James Maxwell, Jamie Sterry, Joe Ironside and Matthew Craig will be fit to face the Us proves unfounded.

DOUBT: Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Ironside
DOUBT: Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Ironside

"A few players came off, precautions in a lot of cases," he said. "There's every opportunity they'll be available. We're really fortunate to have the availability we have and players not quite making the squad and getting the match minutes they deserve.

"That puts us in a really strong place in terms of competitiveness from Monday to Friday in training and then being able to select a team to win a game."

Of the way the fringe players are performing, Byrne added: "That's down to the individuals, how they look after themselves, how they prepare even though they might have disappointment at not getting the start. But they do realise the importance and the impact they can make, whether that's coming on first half, second half, early or late in the game."

Winger Luke Molyneux will be looking to add to two goals in his last four games, but Byrne says he has played better than his numbers suggest.

"I probably get after him more than others but he's really focused and wants to be the best he can be,” said Byrne.

"He's capable of putting more numbers on the page in terms of goals and assists but his levels of consistency is very good.”