Who cannot fail to have been moved by the recent footage of a young Sheffield Wednesday fan presenting a hamper of sweets he had bought with his Christmas money to Coventry City midfielder Kasey Palmer, victim of some heinous racial abuse in a league game at Hillsborough earlier this month, for instance.

Unfortunately, there’s another bleaker side to interactive technology. Instead of delighting in human behaviour, it increasingly provokes emotions which also demean, disrespect and destroy, in some cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Moore’s tenure at Huddersfield Town ended on Monday. It was not a particular shock, in truth.

Darren Moore, who was sacked by Championship club Huddersfield Town on Monday.

It was the prerogative of the Championship club after a return of just three wins in 23 matches.

Some - including this reporter - felt that Moore deserved a bit longer with new signings still bedding in and players gradually returning from a treatment room which was packed not so long back.

But in many respects, that’s by the by, Huddersfield were well within their rights to make that call, whether people agreed with it or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been unsatisfactory to many fair-minded people - including a silent core of Huddersfield supporters who may not necessarily have been Moore’s biggest backers but were respectful of his position and conscious of standards of behaviour towards him - has been some savage and consistent online criticism of him, which has at times represented a character assassination.

It is not merely results and style of football which has been criticised - which in many respects is fair game - but everything from his touchline demeanour and way he interacts at press conferences to a perceived lack of passion and even care.

He won’t be bothered if he is sacked, he’ll get a pay day... That sort of thing and in some cases, far worse.

For what it's worth, Moore did care and does. That comes from someone who knows him reasonably well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When looking specifically about how Moore’s tough time in West Yorkshire unravelled quickly, it is impossible not to mention Kevin Nagle as well.

To his credit, Nagle is a club custodian who engages frequently with the club’s fanbase on all aspects of Huddersfield Town and sees it as a fundamental part of his role and remit. Many view it as refreshing.

But sometimes there’s a time and place and less is more. Certainly when managers are under severe pressure.

The Terriers’ heart-on-sleeve chairman has shown no reluctance to convey his thoughts on ‘X’ about Town’s performances since taking over and Moore has been in the line of fire of late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no suggestion whatsoever that any criticism has been personal and toxic. But given what Moore was clearly up against of late - he has been around the block in football and is a big boy and knew the score given Town’s recent predicament - were some of Nagle's recent comments really helpful or necessary?

Pressure was loaded against Moore ahead of Sunday’s six-pointer at relegation rivals QPR, publicly labelled as a ‘must-win’ game by the Town supremo.

It’s one that Town very nearly did win, only for the hosts to cruelly grab a somewhat fortuitous stoppage-time equaliser.

It was a crushing - and ultimately fatal - blow for Moore and his coaching team.

Words did not need to really be said, in truth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As is his wont, Nagle went onto tweet in the game’s aftermath.

A post read: "What a disappointing ending!!! That was tough to watch the last 5 minutes. Players battled. We should have won again instead hanging on for a draw after dominating much of the match.”

Even at the end, when a manager and his coaching team were likely to have been down on the floor - not to mention the players as well, no doubt - there was more thinly-veined criticism.

It lacked a touch of class, especially towards Moore, given the week he’d had. And what was coming.